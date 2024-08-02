Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancaster choir who have been on song for 125 years are celebrating their musical milestone with a special concert.

Lancaster & District Male Voice Choir were founded back in 1899 as Lancaster Male Voice Choir and are the fifth oldest in the country.

To celebrate their 125th anniversary, the choir will return to Lancaster’s Ashton Hall where, in 1910, their predecessors were the first choir to sing in the ‘new’ Town Hall.

The concert takes place on October 19 and will see the choir sing favourites from a repertoire including songs from the shows, shanties, folk songs and some made famous by Welsh male voice choirs.

Lancaster & District Male Voice Choir pictured at their 2017 Christmas concert in the Ashton Memorial with president, Suzie Reynolds and patron, Lady Anne Shuttleworth.

The concert will also feature the Lacuna choir and Grupa Voches singing separately and together with Lancaster & District Male Voice Choir.

Conducting the men will be musical director Jude Glendinning and pianist is Tetiana (Tanya) Kolosova, originally from the Ukraine.

Women’s involvement is one of the biggest changes to have happened to the choir over their long history.

Lancaster Male Voice Choir were originally founded by Richard Thomas Grosse who was well known locally for his singing ability.

Members of Lancaster & District Male Voice Choir in concert at Leighton Hall.

Over more than a century, the choir have performed at many local venues as well as at the prestigious Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

They also toured the Isle of Man in 2016 and have sung in Rendsburg, Lancaster’s German twin town.

The choir performs an annual concert at Leighton Hall, home of their president, Suzie Reynolds who calls them ‘her boys’ although their ages range from 50s-80s.

Lady Anne Shuttleworth is the choir’s patron.

Lancaster & District Male Voice Choir pictured at Leighton Hall in 2023.

The only times the choir haven’t performed over their 125 years is during both World Wars.

Lancaster & District Male Voice Choir currently has 18 members from across the district including Arkholme and Catterall.

One member is originally from Zambia.

They welcome newcomers and no audition is necessary. Rehearsals take place at Lancaster Methodist Church on Tuesdays from 7.30-9pm.

Visit Lancaster and District Male Voice Choir on Facebook or they can be contacted on tel: 07811 865556.

*Tickets for the anniversary concert on October 19 are priced £12.50 and will be available on the door. It starts at 2.30pm.