A Lancaster chip shop boss will be taking on another marathon challenge this weekend in a bid to raise money for children with cancer.

Hodgson's Chippy in Prospect Street this year mark 26 years in business, and Nigel Hodgson has decided once again to try and raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

He is running a trio of events in 2024. Having already completed the London Marathon, he faces his second challenge, the Edinburgh Marathon, on Sunday (May 26) with the Tower to Castle Ultra – which is 30 miles – to follow later in the year.

“My training has gone very well, despite having run The London Marathon a measly 31 days ago,” said Nigel.

Lancaster fish and chip shop boss Nigel Hodgson is taking on the Edinburgh Marathon in aid of Children with Cancer UK.

“Over 550 miles ran to date this year, all with Children with Cancer UK in mind.”

Nigel’s overall fundraising total for Children with Cancer UK is close to £30,000. This amount puts him in the top five per cent for fundraising with JustGiving.

“Last year was such a great year for us regarding fundraising, we raised over £10,000 for Children with Cancer UK,” said Nigel.

“This year to date, we are over £3,000 and pushing hard to raise more.

“We are so fortunate to have been sponsored and financially supported by friends, suppliers and customers too.

“Everyone has been so kind and very supportive.”

Children with Cancer UK is the leading national children’s charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Nigel added: “Their vision is a world where every child survives cancer – which is why we are so keen to support them.

“Over the years we have been passionate about fundraising, and have supported many different charities and local causes. Yet the work that CWC UK actually does is admirable.”