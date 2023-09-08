Lancaster chippy boss to do Great North Run to raise money for cancer charity

Nigel Hodgson is running the Great North Run for charity.

Nigel Hodgson said they decided to support Children with Cancer UK, with an aim of raising £10,000, to mark the Prospect Street takeaway's 25th year in business.

This will be his third running event this year for CWC having previously run the London Marathon and the Edinburgh Marathon.

Nigel said: “Having trained most of the year for these three events, I have run 510 miles so far. These miles have been worth every aching muscle, as I know the money raised is going to such an amazing charity.

"Children with Cancer UK is the leading national children’s charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer

"Their vision is a world where every child survives cancer - which is why we are so keen to support them.

"Over the years we have been passionate about fundraising and have supported many different charities and local causes.

"The work that CWC UK actually do is admirable.

"Let’s join forces and help raise lots of money for this amazing charity."

Nigel has already raised £10,040 with his charity runs.