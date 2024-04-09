Lancaster chippy boss takes on triple marathon challenge for children’s cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hodgson's Chippy in Prospect Street this year mark 26 years in business, and Nigel has decided once again to try and raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

He will be running a trio of events - the London Marathon, the Edinburgh Marathon and the Tower to Castle Ultra (which is 30 miles).

"Last year was such a great year for us, regarding fundraising," Nigel said. "We raised over £10,000 for Children with Cancer UK.

"We were so fortunate to have been sponsored and financially supported by friends, suppliers and customers too.

"Whilst I may be a year older, I still feel that with the right training plan, a healthy diet - which is where (wife) Linda excels - and the support of all my sponsors - this year will too can be a great one."

Nigel’s first event is The London Marathon on April 21, followed by The Edinburgh Marathon on May 26, with Tower to Castle Ultra 30 on September 28 as his final race.

Nigel said: “My overall fundraising totals for Children with Cancer UK has peaked £26,000 - this has been down to the generosity of suppliers, friends and our very kind customers.

“This puts me in the Top 5% for fundraising with JustGiving.

“My training is going really well this year, despite the poor weather of late. This has pushed me to be running more on the treadmill, which has really helped to keep me injury free.

“This year I have run 270 miles to date, and worn through three pairs of trainers.”

Children with Cancer UK is the leading national children’s charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

"Their vision is a world where every child survives cancer - which is why we are so keen to support them," Nigel said.

"Over the years we have been passionate about fundraising and have supported many different charities and local causes.

"The work that CWC UK actually does is admirable."