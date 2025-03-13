Lancaster chef ‘excited to see what happens next’ after leaving Michelin-starred restaurant

After an extraordinary 23 years of dedication, innovation and leadership, Michelin-starred chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen from Lancaster will be moving on from Northcote, leaving behind an indelible legacy as one of the UK’s most celebrated chefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa joined Northcote at just 23-years-old, and her passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment to excellence quickly elevated her to Executive Chef and one of the most respected figures in British gastronomy.

Her tenure has been defined by a deep respect for British ingredients, pioneering seasonal menus that showcase the best of local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northcote has retained its Michelin star for an astounding 29 years, this is a testament to her skill, vision, and the exceptional standards she has upheld.

Lancaster chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen is leaving Michelin-starred restaurant Northcote and is 'excited for what comes next'. Picture: Northcote.com.

Reflecting on her time at Northcote, Lisa Goodwin-Allen said: "I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished at Northcote and, more recently, across The Stafford Collection.

"The journey has been nothing short of amazing, and it has been an honour to lead such an exceptional team.

"I am so thankful for the opportunity Craig Bancroft and all the team at Northcote have given me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am leaving Northcote with the happiest of memories, after more than two decades it will always have a very special place in my heart!

Lisa Goodwin-Allen. Photo: Northcote.com.

“I am excited to see what happens next and exploring all new opportunities, whatever they may be. While this is a bittersweet moment, I wish the team continued success in the years ahead."

Beyond her success in the kitchen, Lisa has made a lasting impact on the culinary world.

Her accolades include winning BBC’s Great British Menu, being named Chef of the Year at The Cateys, and leading Northcote’s prestigious annual Obsession festival, which brings together the world’s most renowned chefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also been a dedicated mentor, shaping the next generation of culinary talent and inspiring countless chefs with her dedication and innovation.

The former Carnforth High School pupil is widely renowned as one of the most innovative and exciting chefs in the country.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen trained at Lancaster and Morecambe College and is the youngest daughter of the late Morecambe businessman Ken Allen.

Craig Bancroft, managing director, Northcote, says: "Lisa’s leadership in the kitchen, dedication to showcasing the finest British ingredients, and ability to inspire those around her have made a lasting impact—not just on Northcote, but on the industry as a whole.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside her, and we are incredibly grateful for everything she has given. Lisa will always be a part of the Northcote family, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."

John McLean, managing director of The Stafford Collection, added: "Lisa has been the beating heart of Northcote’s kitchen, setting new standards for British cuisine and making an extraordinary impact on the industry. Her legacy is one of excellence, creativity, and mentorship, and we are immensely grateful for all she has given. While we will miss her dearly, we celebrate everything she has achieved and know she will continue to shine in her next chapter."

As Northcote looks to the future, it remains dedicated to the exceptional culinary experiences that Lisa has helped shape, ensuring its place as a beacon of British gastronomy in the north of England and beyond.