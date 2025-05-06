Lancaster Castle to host UK’s first beer festival behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In little over a week’s time Lancaster will be playing host to the UK’s first and only Craft Beer Festival, in a prison, in a Castle.

The event will consist of four sessions from Thursday to Saturday, in the A-Wing area of the former prison within the walls of Lancaster Castle.

Unlike more traditional beer festival this is a boutique and unique celebration of craft beer, more akin to a wine tasting than hearty quaffing.

The team aim to provide an opportunity to explore and sample the full diversity of flavours and styles craft beer can offer, from chocolatey flavoured stouts, berry filled sour beers and

zippy IPAs, all providing something different and distinctive to please any pallet.

The line up is headlined by four of the region’s finest craft breweries; Lune Brew Co from Galgate, Farm Yard Brewery from Cockerham and Lakes Brew Co and Fell Brewery both

from Kendal and guest will have the beer poured for them by the very hands that brewed it.

Plus there will also be a Best of the UK bar featuring highly respected breweries from the Northwest and beyond.

Guests will have unrivalled private access to the former prison with each of the partner breweries semi-incarcerated in their own cells.

The event has been organised and curated by the team from sister pubs Stonewell Tap, The White Cross and Merchants 1688, whose long-standing reputation means you know you will

only have the choice of the very best beers.

Owner of the venues Tim Tomlinson said: “With the Castle being at the heart of Lancaster’s historical heritage, we are extremely grateful to the Duchy for giving us this opportunity to show off our amazing local brewers in this incredible and atmospheric space. “

Entertainment will be provided by local musicians including Maggie Murray, Molly Warburton, Amy Rae, vinyl spin master J-Me, plus Scot and Andy from Sold to the Sky. And food will

be from the fantastic city favourite, Wrap Ninjas.

HMP Lancaster Castle released its last official prisoner in 2011 and is now home to the Police Museum, Witches’ Exhibition and Castle courtyard with sustenance provided throughout

the year by Atkinsons of Lancaster.

Tickets and full information is available from https://behindbarscbf.co.uk/