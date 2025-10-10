Lancaster Castle Keep to host gigs for the first time

The secret location for a weekend of gigs has been revealed to be The Keep at Lancaster Castle.

The Keep, a four-storey Norman tower built in around 1150, will be the location for two days of live music headlined by Lancaster duo The Lovely Eggs.

Gig-goers will have the chance to see inside this historic location, as it opens to the public for the first time in recent times.

Known as 'The Secret Weekender', the shows will be part of the four-day 'Love Lancaster Live' event which is standing in this year for Lancaster Music Festival.

The Keep is the oldest and most commanding element of Lancaster Castle.

The medieval Keep is also known as the Lungess Tower, with walls approximately three metres thick.

It was probably built by King Henry although King Stephen and the King of Scotland, David I, are also contenders.

The upper storey was later rebuilt in 1585 by Queen Elizabeth I to protect Lancaster against a potential invasion by the Spanish Armada.

It was out of use after the closure of the former prison in 2012, but then underwent major repair and restoration work.

'The Secret Weekender' will be presented by city venue Kanteena.

It starts at 7pm on Friday October 10, with the Eggs - couple Holly and David Blackwell performing, as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations as a band.

They will be supported by Paddy Steer, Thick Richard and DJ Sie Norfolk with another act to be confirmed.

Then on Saturday, there will be music from Jane Weaver, Dean McPhee and Dull.

Find out more about The Secret Weekender at https://kanteena.co.uk/event/the-lovely-eggs-secret-weekender/

Love Lancaster Live runs until Sunday October 12 at various city venues.