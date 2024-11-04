St John’s Hospice first Jail and Bail event saw 31 people, representing 24 local businesses, locked up for the day in the 19th century A-wing former male penitentiary at the iconic Lancaster Castle.

They were tasked with raising £999 in bail money for the charity in order to be released and were subjected to jail-like conditions until the money was raised.

Assembling at event sponsor Atkinsons’ The Hall on China Street, participants were arrested by four Lancaster Police officers and marched up to the castle where they were processed with mugshots and had their fingerprints taken.

They were then kept under the watchful eye of prison guards from Funcast Character Company and the prison warden, Emma Farmer, who also happens to be a fundraiser at St John’s Hospice.

Emma said: “The success of our Jail and Bail event has blown us away. Each prisoner has inspired us with their fundraising and we love how it really caught people’s imaginations.

“The support from Lancaster Castle has been invaluable in allowing us to hold the event in a real prison giving it the most authentic feeling possible. Local businesses have enjoyed seeing colleagues and bosses arrested and banged up for a good cause, and the protests we witnessed for their releases were fantastic.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in making the event such a success and helping us to raise funds for the hospice to allow us to continue to care for our patients and their families.”

In their small cells, participants called and emailed clients, suppliers, friends and family asking them for help to raise the money. Some had people on the outside shaking buckets and selling cakes, while others offered to do favours for their friends in return for a donation.

During the day, more than £47,000 was raised online, and that’s not including all the cash collected in buckets.

During their allotted yard time, the prisoners were able to stretch their legs while friends, family and colleagues arrived to show their support and demand their loved one be freed.

"It was different to say the least,” said Ashley Wilson, Managing Director at Express Plumbing Supplies in Kendal.

"The support given to all inmates to raise an unbelievable amount of donations to the hospice was fantastic. However, I don't like jail – they're got the wrong type of bars in there!"

St John’s Hospice is hoping the total will reach £50,000 as money is still coming in.

Pam Barker, the Constable of Lancaster Castle and Patron of St John’s Hospice, said: “The event in the castle was brilliant. The prisoners had so much fun and everyone entered into the spirit of the event. I think it’s wonderful to see the castle being used in this way and I know the King will be pleased to hear about it too.”

St John’s Hospice have announced that Jail and Bail will be back next year so if you’re sad you missed out, get in touch with Warden Emma at [email protected]

1 . Jail and Bail Lauren and Cheryl from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: St John's Hospice Photo Sales

2 . Jail and Bail All the prisoners rounded up by the Lancaster Castle gates. Photo: St John's Hospice Photo Sales

3 . Jail and Bail Ashley Wilson, Managing Director at Express Plumbing Supplies. Photo: St John's Hospice Photo Sales