Lancaster Castle hosts street food and drink festival

A free street food and drink festival is coming to Lancaster Castle in August.

One More Bite, a culinary carnival celebrating food from across the north west in the historic Lancaster Castle features 15 street food traders, 20 artisan food producers, craft beers and locally distilled spirits, cooking demonstrations, and giveaways.

The festival has come about from a new partnership between Kanteena and Lancaster Castle which has lead to the creation of four or five events at the castle per year.

What better setting for a contemporary and artisanal food and drink festival than the region’s most important historic building – Lancaster Castle?

Enter through the ancient gatehouse to feast your eyes on the theatre of food preparation.

Tuck into artisan kebabs, sizzling sausages with lashings of hot sauces, or build a unique cheeseboard complemented with artisanal chutneys, grabbing some craft ales and spirits to

wash it all down.

Set in central Lancaster, food lovers from far and wide are invited to visit Lancaster and make a weekend of it. There’s lots to see and do and its easy to get here by train!

Kanteena are also busy planning a Christmas themed market showcasing arts, crafts and food.

Any traders interested in joining the festival or the Christmas event should contact [email protected].

Kanteena ask that the craft products for sale are made by yourself or at the very least made in the UK.

Food traders will be given priority on originality of their product, stall appearance, hygiene rating, and location.

One More Bite takes place at Lancaster Castle from August 22 to August 24, 12pm until 9pm every day.