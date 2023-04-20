Ashton Manor in Scotforth Road has secured a hard-earned spot in the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards for 2023. The only care home in Lancaster to make the cut, this is the second time Ashton Manor has won the award, also featuring in the 2021 top 20 rankings.

The Top 20 Care Home awards are run by the UK’s most popular and respected care home listings website. Landing a spot in the top 20 is a true yardstick of quality as the stringent judging is evaluated on reviews from the people who matter: residents, their families and friends.

Judged across a range of criteria including care and support, facilities, cleanliness, activities, food and drink, safety and security, and value for money, Ashton Manor’s win ranks it ahead of 1,799 North West England Care Homes.

Ashton Manor Care Home, Scotforth Road, Lancaster.

With a 10/10 rating on carehome.co.uk, dozens of glowing reviews confirm why Ashton Manor’s reputation cements its position on the care home leader board.

One such review comes from Graham, a resident’s son, who said: “The staff have been highly caring, always trying to engage with my father and encourage him to join in activities. They have provided excellent support not only to my father but also to myself and his other family, friends and neighbours who have visited.

"The home has excellent facilities, but it is the staff that makes the difference, and I'm very grateful for all their efforts to keep my father happy and healthy.”

Home Manager Joanne Tyson said: “We’re thrilled to be awarded a place in the prestigious Top 20 ranking because it recognises and celebrates the pride and dedication of our team, who – one and all – are committed to providing the best possible care to each resident.