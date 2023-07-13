The whole team at Laurel Bank in Lancaster has been crowned team of the year for North Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2023 and is through to the national

round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 252 care homes and private hospitals

across the country.

Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Almost 4,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK.

All entries were a very high standard and Laurel Bank is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North beating hundreds of other nominees.

Lyndsay Scott, General Manager said: “I am extremely proud of all of my team at Laurel Bank. I am proud every day but this makes me extremely proud. I have an

excellent team, and this just proves it.

"We are over the moon with our nomination and it feels wonderful to be recognised!”

As the winner for the North, the whole team at Laurel Bank is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided.

They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

Laurel Bank is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and