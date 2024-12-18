Residents of Nazareth Care Home in Ashton Road wrapped up warm to enjoy a spin on the ice rink in Dalton Square.

“We posted last week about our minimum age limit to skate but what about our maximum age limit?” said Lancaster On Ice on their Facebook page.

“Meet the residents of Nazareth Care Home who visited us this week, including the lovely lady in cream who will be turning 100 next year.”

Apparently, the group finished off their adventure with a trip to the pub.

John Kath Dodd posted: “Mum absolutely loved it, thanks to Nazareth House staff they all enjoyed pub afterwards.”

And their trip earned praise from many Lancaster On Ice followers.

"What a lovely idea, well done all who were involved,” commented Anne McCafferty. “You really are never too old.”

Natalie Walker said: “Aww this is amazing and Happy 100th Birthday for next year. Sending you lots of best wishes.”

David Stirzaker joked: “Eat your heart out Torvil and Dean.”

Megan Holder, Nazareth House deputy manager, added: “Well done to our whole team – a fantastic experience always going above and beyond for our lovely residents.

"Thank you Lancaster On Ice for having us, see you again next year!”

