News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Lancaster care home resident Sybil gets whopping 222 greetings cards on occasion of her 102nd birthday

A Lancaster care home’s campaign to get one of its residents 102 cards for their 102nd birthday has been met with an overwhelming response.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT

Sybil, who lives at Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster, received 222 cards on the big day, more than two for every year of her long life.

Jenn Boyack-Scott at Laurel Bank care home said: “She had a wonderful day, and even had some friends from through the years appear to celebrate with her.

"They celebrated with cheese and wine, and lots of operatic music!

"The last count of cards we did was 222!

"An incredible feat, and something all of us at Laurel Bank are very proud of!”

Sybil received 222 cards for her 102nd birthday after an appeal from the care home where she is a resident.

1. 102nd birthday

Sybil received 222 cards for her 102nd birthday after an appeal from the care home where she is a resident. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Manager Lyndsay, Sybil, and head chef Grant look at Sybil's birthday cake for her 102nd birthday.

2. 102nd birthday

Manager Lyndsay, Sybil, and head chef Grant look at Sybil's birthday cake for her 102nd birthday. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Sybil celebrates her 102nd birthday with friends and residents at the Lancaster care home.

3. 102nd birthday

Sybil celebrates her 102nd birthday with friends and residents at the Lancaster care home. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Sybil being interviewed by BBC reporter Jaimy Lee on her 102nd birthday.

4. 102nd birthday

Sybil being interviewed by BBC reporter Jaimy Lee on her 102nd birthday. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster