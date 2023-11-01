Lancaster care home resident Sybil gets whopping 222 greetings cards on occasion of her 102nd birthday
A Lancaster care home’s campaign to get one of its residents 102 cards for their 102nd birthday has been met with an overwhelming response.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Sybil, who lives at Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster, received 222 cards on the big day, more than two for every year of her long life.
Jenn Boyack-Scott at Laurel Bank care home said: “She had a wonderful day, and even had some friends from through the years appear to celebrate with her.
"They celebrated with cheese and wine, and lots of operatic music!
"The last count of cards we did was 222!
"An incredible feat, and something all of us at Laurel Bank are very proud of!”
