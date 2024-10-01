Lancaster care home pulls out all the stops to make grandmother's dream come true
Betty, aged 89, had always dreamed of seeing her granddaughter get married but due to health reasons, she never thought it would be possible.
When the team at Laurel Bank in Westbourne Road heard that her granddaughter, Amy, was planning her wedding in London, they set about on a mission to make sure Betty could be there.
The staff found out about the wedding and Betty’s wishes when Amy set up a Zoom call to discuss the details of her big day, and Betty’s son Andrew told them it just wouldn’t be the same without her.
Their family didn’t think it would be at all possible for Betty to travel as far as London where the wedding was being held – but from that moment general manager Lyndsay Scott was determined to help Betty somehow get to the wedding in Lewes and spend the special day with her family.
Lyndsay contacted another Barchester Healthcare care home in London, Hurstwood View Care Home, and asked if Betty would be able to stay with them for the night so that she could see Amy get married in person.
The team at Hurstwood was more than happy to help, and Betty was accompanied by Laurel Bank’s deputy manager Jamie Hodgson and head of maintenance Tim Collins down South.
Jamie and Tim drove Betty to London and even got to attend the wedding.
“My heart is so full,” said Betty. “For my dream to become a reality was just amazing, I’m so thankful and I had the best day.”
Lyndsay said: “We are here for our residents and if there is something they would like to do, have or even dream of here at Laurel Bank, we will make sure that happens.
“It was wonderful to see how happy Betty was and to have staff that jumped at the chance of making this happen for Betty is just amazing and why we are team of the year.”
Betty has lived at Laurel Bank for two years and is beloved by staff and residents alike.
