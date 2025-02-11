Lancaster care home helps tackle loneliness on Valentine’s Day by opening its doors to older people in the community

A Lancaster care home is opening its doors to older people from the community to help tackle loneliness this Valentine’s Day.

Laurel Bank is inviting local elderly people, who might usually eat alone, to join the residents and teams at the home on February 14 for a delicious home-cooked three course meal.

Diners will be treated to a tasty, freshly-prepared Valentine’s lunch in the home’s dining room with romantic music.

Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in games and activities with those at the home after their meal.

There is limited availability of six people so please call to book your place.

The home’s Head Chef, Grant Prichard, will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners will be able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by the home’s parent company, Barchester Healthcare, as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Lyndsay Scott, general manager at Laurel Bank, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially on Valentine’s Day.

"Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.

"We would love anyone who is feeling lonely to come and join us on February 14.”

Call Laurel Bank Care Home on 01524 388980.