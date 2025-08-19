A Lancaster care home boss has made the shortlist for a prestigious national award.

Registered manager at Ashton Manor Care Home in Scotforth Road, Joanne Tyson is a finalist in the Leader of the Future category at the 2025 Leaders in Care Awards – a national programme celebrating excellence across the UK care sector.

Joanne strives to lead Ashton Manor, part of Evermore Care, with empathy, consistency and a strong focus on mentoring her team.

Families and staff alike say they value her openness and presence, and that she leads by example ensuring ensures residents feel heard, understood and at home.

Joanne Tyson, registered manager at Ashton Manor Care Home in Lancaster.

Creative initiatives under her leadership, such as the much-loved Gnomesville Retirement Village project, have brought joy, community engagement and new opportunities for residents to thrive.

Evermore Care Homes Group has also been shortlisted in the Care Home Provider of the Year category for the 2025 awards, reflecting its values-led approach, award-winning home design, and consistently outstanding ratings. Ashton Manor holds a perfect 10/10 score on review site carehome.co.uk.

"Joanne’s leadership is a shining example of what makes Evermore Care Homes special,” said Syd Coombes, managing director of Evermore Care Homes.

"She is compassionate, innovative and trusted by her team, residents and families alike. Being recognised in these categories at the Leaders in Care Awards is a real honour.”

The Leaders in Care Awards, run by industry publications Care Home Professional and Home Care Insight, recognise the UK’s most innovative providers, inspirational leaders and outstanding teams across residential, dementia and home care.

Winners will be announced in October, with public voting open until September 29 via carehomeprofessional.com/