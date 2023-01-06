News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster caravan park rates best in UK to boost your mood

A Lancaster caravan park has been named as the best in the UK to boost your mood.

By Debbie Butler
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 10:04am

Brand new research from Pitchup outdoor accommodation booking platform has revealed the 20 best campsites to improve mental wellbeing in 2023.

And Ashton Hall Caravan Park was named as the best site for wellness, according to the study.

Post-Christmas blues, cold dark nights and seemingly never ending weeks until payday are all factors which have led to January being cited as one of the gloomiest months of the year.

Ashton Hall Caravan Park has been rated top in the UK for wellbeing.
Analysts have dubbed the third week of January as ‘Blue Monday’ – the most depressing day of the year.

For those struggling with their mental wellbeing, research has shown that viewing natural scenery can improve mood and reduce stress.

According to a government study, people who spend more time in nature are significantly more likely to report good health and improved psychological wellbeing. A recent survey found that a third of Brits felt that camping or caravanning has had a very positive impact on their mental health.

The new data was determined by analysing and compiling a list of all reviews on the site that contained words linked to improved mental health and wellbeing.

A review of Ashton Hall said: “Peaceful. Beautiful scenery and walks from site. Lovely large pitches. Very friendly owner. Good location for coast.”

Farm Fell Campsite in Sedbergh, Cumbria, also made the list, coming in at number 20.

20 Best Campsites in the UK for Wellness

1 Ashton Hall Caravan Park, Lancaster, Lancashire

2 Ash Keys Caravan Park, Eshton, North Yorkshire

3 Sandwich Lakes, Sandwich, Kent

4 Rectory Farm Fishing and Camping Site, Hingham, Norfolk

5 The Old Dairy Farm Caravan and Camping, Banbury, Oxfordshire

6 Painters Farm Caravan Camping Site, Faversham, Kent

7 Tan Aeldroch Farm, Dolwyddelan, Gwynedd

8 Black Barn Farm, Salhouse, Norfolk

9 West End Farm Campsite, Gloucester, Gloucestershire

10 Colemere Caravan Park, Ellesmere, Shropshire

11 Hobby Farm, Bridport, Dorset

12 Grove Farm Caravan Site, Wells next the Sea, Norfolk

13 Beechwood Caravan Park York, York, North Yorkshire

14 Brocklands Farm, Petersfield, Hampshire

15 Andark Lake, Southampton, Hampshire

16 Glebe Leisure, Bicester, Oxfordshire

17 Pengraig Campsite, Holyhead, Isle of Anglesey

18 Idle Hours Owlsbury Park, Crowborough, East Sussex

19 Pencarnan Farm Caravan and Camping Site, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

20 Farm Fell Campsite, Sedbergh, Cumbria

