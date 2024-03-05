The CancerCare 40th anniversary ball, held at Morecambe Football Club, raised £23,400 including Gift Aid.

The event featured good food, entertainment, and a special look back at the work the charity has done since it began in 1983.

CancerCare is an independent, local charity supporting people affected by cancer in North Lancashire and South Cumbria, with centres in Lancaster, Morecambe, Kendal, and Barrow.

Claire Mason, CancerCare’s head of fundraising and marketing, said: “It was fantastic to see so many of our supporters, staff, volunteers, clients and local business partners come together to celebrate this milestone occasion for CancerCare.

“Everyone had such a fun evening, and there were many ways to get involved and raise some money, including a fabulous raffle, silent and live auctions and an opportunity to win a Golden Ticket prize.”

In 2023 alone, the charity supported over 2,000 clients, ranging from the ages of three to 101, offering a range of support to people affected by cancer.

All the money raised from the evening will go towards keeping the charity running.

The ball’s main sponsor was the Port of Lancaster at Glasson Dock: a trust port with a commitment to taking care of people and businesses close by and in the wider community.

The Port’s CEO, Elsabe White, said: “We’re two organisations, with deep community roots, coming together to support local people affected by cancer.

"Cancer touches so many lives, including people who work and have worked for the Port.”

Food and Drink sponsor was FGH Security.

CancerCare’s CEO, Alison Stainthorpe, said: “Through fundraising at events such as these, we’re able to ensure that no-one in our local community will have to face cancer

alone. We hope to be able to keep that promise for another 40 years.”

