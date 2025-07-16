Lancaster cancer charity ‘gutted’ after theft of equipment from their allotment

A Lancaster cancer and bereavement charity has reported that their allotment site has been targeted by thieves.

CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria’s Thrive allotment project is located on Ambleside Road in Lancaster.

On Friday, July 11, members of the allotment group visited the plot in the morning to find that items had been stolen from the shed and the potting tunnel.

A two-wheeled barrow that has been designed for people with mobility issues, four picnic chairs and various other small items were stolen.

The identity of the perpetrator(s) is still unknown, however the incident has been reported to the police.

CancerCare is an independent charity who provide services to local people affected by cancer, life-shortening illnesses and bereavement.

Their allotment is run and maintained by volunteers, and it is used regularly by CancerCare’s clients who want to connect with nature, relax and socialise in an outdoor setting.

CancerCare’s chief executive Alison Stainthorpe said: “We are devastated that our allotment has been targeted. The space has ultimately been designed to do good within the local community and is usually a place of trust, respect and positivity.

"The allotment team works so hard to maintain Thrive and incidents as such have a huge impact on them and the wider CancerCare community.

"Clients who are going through some of the hardest times imaginable, such as a cancer diagnosis or the loss of a loved one, use the allotment to take a break from their lives.

"We are so gutted, but we will continue to treasure our allotment for all the benefits it provides people with.”

If anyone would like to help CancerCare re-buy some of the stolen equipment they are accepting donations online.

Follow the link and note ‘for allotment’ in your donation at https://cancercare.org.uk/get-involved/donate