Lancaster canal and Lune Aqueduct feature in new guide for great day out by the water

The UK’s largest canal charity the Canal & River Trust has published a new free guide to Places to Visit in the North West, with maps, information about visitor facilities and free activities, and ways to get the most out of visiting the region’s canals and rivers.

Last year over ten million people visited the charity’s 2,000-mile network of canals and rivers to enjoy walking, cycling, running, boat trips, fishing, wildlife spotting, feeding ducks, watching boats go through locks, paddleboarding, visiting a museum, enjoying food and drink at a canalside café or pub, and marvelling at some of the world’s finest examples of working industrial heritage.

Jon Horsfall, Canal & River Trust’s director for the North West, said: “The Canal & River Trust cares for over 438 miles of canals in the North West, providing free to visit outdoor open spaces, and the chance to connect with nature and the region’s rich canal history. Every year, millions of people visit our waterways to be active, relax and to enjoy the scenic landscapes our canals offer.

“Our canals provide free and low-cost family-friendly days out by the water, and the chance to have some fabulous waterside experiences this Easter. Even in city centres, people can spot a variety of birds, animals, insects and plants along our canals and rivers. And from locks and bridges, to tunnels and aqueducts, there are hundreds of historic structures to marvel at.

Canal & River Trust guide inspires great days out by the water this Easter. Photo: Canal & River Trust.

“We want to encourage more people to visit our canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks so they can experience the physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by water, and find out more about the work of our charity to care for the nation’s world-famous historic network.”

The Canal & River Trust’s Places to Visit in the North West Guide provides information on locations in Lancaster to visit:

Lancaster & Penny Street Basin, Aldcliffe Lane, Lancaster LA1 1SU

The Lancaster Canal is one of the few coastal canals, running from Preston to Kendal and passing through the heart of the beautiful city of Lancaster. Visitors can enjoy a boat trip along the canal, stroll along the towpath to the spectacular Lune Aqueduct (1.8 miles/3 kilometres), have a drink or bite to eat at Penny Street Basin and visit Lancaster Castle.

Lune Aqueduct, Caton Road, Lancaster LA1 3PE

This masterpiece in civil engineering on the Lancaster Canal is now part of the River Lune Millennium Park with walks, cycle trails and wildlife spotting to enjoy. Visitors can cruise from Lancaster City Centre and over the aqueduct, spotting herons, buzzards, lapwings and kingfishers along the way, enjoy a 2-mile (3 kilometre) walk from Lune Aqueduct along the Lancaster Canal and listen to the Lune Aqueduct digital memories trail, and stroll into the city to visit the medieval castle and wander around the historic streets.

Canal & River Trust’s new regional Places to Visit in the North West Guide is available to download at https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/things-to-do/get-your-free-guide-to-fun-days-out-in-your-area

For more information on Canal & River Trust charity, including how you can donate money or volunteer to support its work, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.