A Lancaster restaurant which also owns a delicatessen has been targeted for the third time this year by burglars.

The Quarterhouse Lancaster said on Facebook: “Very disappointed to share that between 12am and 1230am Monday morning we were broken into yet again.

“We do have CCTV footage of the incident, which also shows that two witnesses walked past The Quarterhouse whilst the burglary was ongoing.

“Please get in touch if you were on Moor Lane around this time and saw anything suspicious. Also if any customers at The Golden Lion saw anything, please get in touch.

“This is the third time this year that one of our businesses has been targeted, with the last one (at Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar) only being a week and a half ago.

"As you can imagine, this is obviously very disheartening and upsetting. We love Lancaster and our customers but it is very demoralising to have to go through this over and over again.

“Thanks to our neighbours on Moor Lane for their support once again, we hope this is the last time.”