Lancaster businesses are highly commended at prestigious BIBAs 2023 awards

The winners of this year’s prestigious BIBAs, or Be Inspired Business Awards, were announced at a glittering ceremony in the Blackpool Tower ballroom.

The ceremony was hosted by Brendan Cole of Strictly fame with guests entertained afterwards by X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

Standfast & Barracks fabric printing company of Caton Road were finalists in two categories for Digital & Marketing Business of the Year, and Scale Up Business of the Year.

The BIBAs 2023 awards ceremony at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

HPA Architects, based on Castle Hill, were up for the Professional Services Business of the Year award.

Although both Lancaster businesses were pipped at the post for the final award, they were among the finalists to make it in onto the judges’ Highly Commended list.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of award organisers, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “This year, we heard time and time again from the judges that choosing the winners had been incredibly challenging in every category given the calibre of the entrants.

“Each of the 160 organisations that made it to the finals had displayed the sort of ingenuity, tenacity, innovation, culture and ambition that are the hallmarks of business success, and that our independent judges look for. They all did an incredible job of highlighting their accomplishments and why they thought they deserved to win.

“But in the end, there could only ever be one winner in each category, and I’d like to congratulate each and every one of them."

This year’s winners were:

Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year – The Secret Garden Glamping

Digital & Marketing Business of the Year – ICG

Green Business of the Year – The Senator Group

Scale Up Business of the Year – Serconnect

Professional Services Business of the Year – Becketts

Family Business of the Year – 1842 Restaurant & Bar

Innovative Business of the Year – Levity Crop Science

Global Business of the Year – Hoofcount

Construction Business of the Year – Wareing Buildings

Employer of the Year- Clifton Homecare

Apprentice Team of the Year – Leyland Trucks

Education Establishment of the Year – Highfurlong School

Community Business of the Year – The BoatHouse Youth

Manufacturer of the Year – Leyland Trucks

Service Business of the Year – Scope Fire & Security

Start Up Business of the Year – Ecoeyes

Micro Business of the Year – The Small Business Academy

Small Business of the Year – Hoofcount

Medium Business of the Year – Service Care Solutions

Business of the Year – Leyland Trucks