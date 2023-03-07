These awards demonstrate the company's commitment to providing exceptional security and crowd management solutions, cementing their position as a leader in the industry.

The OSPAs is a prestigious international award that recognises outstanding performance and excellence in the security industry.

The award ceremony was held at the Royal Lancaster in London, with hundreds of UK and international security professionals in attendance.

Arran Perry was awarded Young Security Professional of the Year 2023. From left: Hal Cruttenden stand-up comedian and presenter, Arran Perry regional manager FGH Security, and Paul Coverdale, COO, Zinc Systems sponsor. Photo by MAXIMPHOTO.CO.UK.

For the fourth time, FGH Security won the Outstanding Event Security Team award - this year, for their exceptional work at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.

The company was praised for their professionalism, expertise, and innovation in providing crowd management solutions for the event, ensuring the safety of athletes, officials, and spectators.

In addition to the team award, FGH Security celebrated a win for Northern regional manager Arran Perry, who was named the Young Security Professional of the Year.

Perry oversees contracts that include leading hospitality groups Mission Mars and Arc Inspirations and was recognised for his exceptional performance and contribution to the industry.

Outstanding Event Security Team of the Year was FGH Security. From left: Hal Cruttenden stand-up comedian and presenter, Ben Knott operations director FGH Security, David Mangan project director FGH Security, Peter Harrison founder & MD FGH Security and Leigh Charles director, Guardhouse sponsor.

Perry's dedication to ensuring the safety of his customers' guests and assets, as well as his commitment to mentoring and developing those around him, earned him this prestigious award.

FGH Security founder and managing director Peter Harrison expressed his pride and gratitude for the recognition and said: “Winning these awards is an incredible achievement, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many people.

“We are particularly proud of our team's exceptional work during the Commonwealth Games, and we are absolutely delighted that Arran's contribution to the industry has

been recognised.”

FGH Security operations director, Ben Knott, said: “We are all very proud of Arran's achievement. He is a great leader who works incredibly hard for our

customers and his team.

"He takes his responsibilities seriously and is constantly looking to find ways to innovate and develop both himself, and our service. Arran is a dedicated professional who thoroughly deserves this recognition.”