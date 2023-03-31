HPA based on Castle Hill won the Built Environment Award at the recent Red Rose Awards which recognises work that contributes to the built environment, from homes to commercial and industrial premises to green spaces.

HPA were described as punching above their weight on the national stage and combining design excellence and a real team ethos with sustainability and environmental threads, and a commitment to supporting local charities and community initiatives.

Members of the Lancaster HPA Architects team with their Red Rose Award.

HPA director, Zoe Hooton, said: “We’re so proud of our team. The comments from the Red Rose Awards judges really shine the spotlight on HPA’s culture.

"We were up against very strong competition in our category, including some significantly larger organisations than ours, so it feels fantastic to be crowned the winner.”

