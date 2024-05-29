Lancaster business scoops award for digital transformation

By Debbie Butler
Published 29th May 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 15:59 BST
A Lancaster business has beaten off stiff competition to win a top award.

Manufacturers in Lancashire pursuing digital transformation were celebrated at the inaugural Made Smarter Adoption Awards, where Logs Direct picked up the Made Smarter Award for the whole of Lancashire.

“We are thrilled to have won the Lancashire award which celebrates the progress we have made on our digital journey,” said Stephen Talbot, Sales Director at Halton-based Logs Direct.

"Made Smarter has been instrumental in allowing us to move forward with our investment in technologies enabling a real-time kiln monitoring and heat-recovery system, which will improve productivity, efficiency and product quality.

Stephen Talbot (centre), Sales Director at Logs Direct, receives his award from Donna Edward, Director of Made Smarter North West and Paul McLaren, Chair of Made Smarter North West's Steering Group.
Stephen Talbot (centre), Sales Director at Logs Direct, receives his award from Donna Edward, Director of Made Smarter North West and Paul McLaren, Chair of Made Smarter North West’s Steering Group.

“By leveraging Made Smarter’s expertise in technology and skills we have the confidence to pursue the next steps of our digital transformation."

The company was picked ahead of five other shortlisted firms – Crozier Campers based in Poulton-le-Fylde, Studio Bakery of Clitheroe, CTR Plastics from Burscough, Rainford Timber based in Bamber Bridge and Bloom in Box of Burscough.

Logs Direct missed out on the overall Made Smarter Adoption Award for the North West to Stockport-based Firstplay Dietary Foods, who now progress to the national awards to be held in Liverpool on June 27.

Among the UK’s largest specialist suppliers of logs, Logs Direct earlier this year opened a brand new state-of the-art kiln which is one of the biggest in operation in the UK.

The Made Smarter Adoption Awards champion the manufacturing and engineering companies who have committed to adopting technology and skills to digitalise, decarbonise and drive growth.

