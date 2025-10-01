Lancaster business partners to reopen popular Morecambe cafe featured in ITV’s The Bay
The Beach cafe at West End Gardens, Morecambe featured in series 2 of The Bay when Abbie gets a job at the glass-fronted cafe with great views over the bay.
It has been revealed that Tuck will be running Beach in Morecambe alongside their cafe in Lancaster.
Work has been going on in the Lancaster City Council owned cafe for about a month.
The café has been leased out to private operators since 2008.
Tuck Cafe opened in the former Mad Hunter restaurant on Meeting House Lane in Lancaster in 2023.
They bake their own bread and offer a menu including eggs on toast, dal and roti, overnight oats, hummus and pickles, welsh rarebit, toast and jam, Leek and potato soup, and toasties with unusual fillings.
Cakes include rhubarb buns, cookies and orange cake.
Drinks on offer include espresso, flat white, Americano, latte, masala chai, tea pot, hot chocolate and cordials.
Tuck have said the opening date of the Morecambe cafe has yet to be decided.