Lee Reynolds, owner and franchisee of Signs Express (Lancaster), took home the coveted Franchisee of the Year award in the 2022 Sign Awards.

Franchisee of the Year looks at the individuals’ disciplines within the business, how they represent the brand and the support they give to others in the Signs Express network.

Acquiring the franchise in 2020, Lee took an already established business to the next level. He has delivered year on year improvement, seeing increased sales which included record sales for 2022 alongside improvements in the value of the business.

Lee Reynolds (middle), owner and Franchisee of Signs Express (Lancaster), with Aaron Davis, Network Development Director (left) and Jonathan Bean, Managing Director. Picture: Gareth Newstead Photography

Recent work by the Caton Road company includes for Lancaster City Council, Lancaster University, Marketgate Shopping Centre, Lancaster Royal Grammar School, Lancaster Brewery, University of Cumbria, Lancashire County Council and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay.

Jonathan Bean, Signs Express Managing Director, said: “Well done Lee and our best wishes to you and the team for 2023.”

