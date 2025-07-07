Lancaster business owner who started off making jewellery on kitchen table is finalist in entrepreneur awards

A Lancaster businesswoman has been named as a finalist in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in recognition of the rapid growth of her mission-led jewellery brand, The Promise Co.

Shortlisted in the North West Young Entrepreneur of the Year category, within the brands first nine months, 25-year-old Charlotte Needham had scaled from kitchen-table beginnings to a six-figure business, with thousands of orders placed across the world.

Charlotte launched The Promise Co. in 2024 to redefine the promise ring for modern life and to create a ‘Wearable Story’ for customers to have a physical reminder of the commitments they have made to themselves and loved ones.

Its collection of gold and silver rings take inspiration from classic designs with a contemporary twist, including a wide range of single stone and stacking bands for every customer to find their perfect piece.

Every year, the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK. The 2025 shortlist includes over 800 entrepreneurs from every nation and region of the UK, all recognised for their innovation, impact and resilience.

Past winners include the founders of BrewDog, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch, Simmer Meals, D Louise and Unbiased many of whom were recognised early in their entrepreneurial journey by the awards.

Charlotte Needham, founder of The Promise Co., said: “I started The Promise Co. 18 months ago from my kitchen table with zero funding and a baby on the way.

"From the very beginning, I believed in the brand and our mission to become the home of the modern promise and now our rings are worn by thousands of people across the world.

“It’s incredible to be recognised alongside some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious businesses, especially as we have grown solely from organic growth and word of mouth. We are now looking forward to the next 12 months to drive this even further, with new collections, product launches and collaborations on the way.”

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are proudly supported by Allica Bank, a champion of established SMEs across the UK.

Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica said: "At Allica, we're consistently inspired by the energy and strength of UK SMEs. This year’s finalists – from early-stage start-ups to established and family businesses – represent a vital force in the British economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and making a real difference in their communities.

"We’re proud to support the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for the third year in a row, recognising these outstanding business leaders who are not only demonstrating resilience in a challenging business environment but are paving the way for future entrepreneurs to follow."

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries.

"The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it’s clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever.

“Many of our finalists go on to become household names, and we can’t wait to watch what this year’s cohort achieves next.”

Winners will be announced on Monday, November 17 2025, held at London’s Grosvenor House, where over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders will come together to celebrate entrepreneurial success.

For more information about The Promise Co, visit https://thepromiseco.com/