Now in its eighth year, the Heating Installer Awards recognise the often-unsung superstars operating within the UK heating and plumbing industry that deliver an exceptional quality of work and demonstrate commitment to customer satisfaction.

Nick Irlam, owner of heating and plumbing specialist, Irlam UK, saw off stiff competition from hundreds of outstanding entries across the UK to be named as one of 10 regional winners by a panel of industry experts before going on to scoop the coveted runner up title.

Nick has found success regionally in the scheme too, having also won the North West Heating Installer Award in 2017 as well as in 2023.

Winners at the Heating Installer Awards with their trophies. Pictured far right is Nick Irlam from Bolton-le-Sands who came runner up in the national awards.

His success this year comes after a competitive, multi-stage judging process, consisting of a written entry and a response-to-scenario test scored by industry experts, as well as an online public vote. Nick particularly impressed the judges with his technical expertise and customer-centric approach.

Nick said: “To be recognised in the highly talented and competitive North West region for the second time, let alone to be titled as the national runner up, is an achievement I’m incredibly proud of. It’s so rewarding to be commended by industry experts and the public for my work. I look forward to the future of Irlam UK and where this accolade will take us.”