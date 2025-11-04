An e-bike shop reopens in Carnforth this week after relocating from Lancaster city centre.

E-Radicals throws open the doors at its new Warton Road showroom tomorrow, November 5.

The move addresses challenges faced at the previous Lancaster location on the corner of King Street and Sir Simon’s Arcade, where it was felt vehicle traffic in a nominally pedestrianised area disrupted the customer experience.

After two years operating from the city centre location, the specialist e-bike and electric cargo bike retailer has relocated in a bid to provide customers with an enhanced shopping and test riding experience focused on helping people transition from car dependency to sustainable e-bike transport.

Jack Lenox outside his former premises in Lancaster city centre.

The new Carnforth facility offers a dedicated, peaceful showroom environment, direct access to the national cycle network for comprehensive test rides, improved parking and accessibility for customers, enhanced workshop facilities for servicing and maintenance, and a personalised appointment-based service alongside traditional walk-in hours.

“Our previous location in Lancaster city centre seemed ideal initially, but the reality didn't match our vision for providing the calm, consultative experience that high-quality e-bikes deserve,” said owner Jack Lenox.

“The new Carnforth facility allows us to properly showcase these incredible machines, and give customers the time and space to make informed decisions about transitioning to a healthier, happier form of transport.”

E-Radicals specialises in premium e-bikes and electric cargo bikes designed to replace car journeys for everyday transport, shopping, and family travel. The business has built a reputation for expert advice and helping customers find the right e-bike solution for their specific needs.

For more information about E-Radicals or to arrange a test ride, visit www.eradicals.bike or call 01524 968000.