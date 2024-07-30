Lancaster business celebrates special anniversary
Farrell Heyworth have now been selling homes in Lancaster for a total of 30 years.
Since opening in 1994, they have been dedicated to serving the community with exceptional property services, evolving and growing to meet the diverse needs of their clients in
Lancaster and beyond.
Farrell Heyworth Lancaster said: “Our mission has been to provide a personalised, seamless property journey for every client.
"Whether you’re buying, selling, letting, or renting, our expert team ensures your experience is smooth and successful.
"Over the past three decades, we’ve helped countless families find their dream homes, supported landlords with our comprehensive letting services, and guided sellers through the often complex property market.
“One of our greatest strengths is our extensive knowledge of the local market.
"We understand the unique characteristics and values of properties in Lancaster, enabling us to price and market them effectively.
"This expertise has been instrumental in helping our clients achieve the best possible outcomes, whether selling a cherished family home or finding the perfect rental property.”
Farrell Heyworth offer a full suite of property services, they said.
"Our managed let service takes the hassle out of being a landlord. From tenant sourcing and maintenance to compliance with the UK’s stringent legal requirements, our specialist
lettings team handles it all, ensuring landlords can enjoy peace of mind knowing their properties are in expert hands.
“Additionally, our partnership with the Mortgage Advice Bureau and a panel of the UK’s top conveyancing lawyers allows us to offer a complete property solution.
"We’re not just here to help you find or sell a property; we’re here to support at every step, from securing the best mortgage rates to ensuring all legal aspects are covered.
“As we celebrate this significant anniversary, we also look to the future.
"We’re committed to staying at the forefront of the property market, continually improving our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients.
"Our focus remains on providing a professional yet friendly service, building long-lasting relationships based on trust and success.
“Thank you to all our clients for making these 30 years possible.
"Here’s to many more years of helping you achieve your property dreams!”
