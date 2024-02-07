News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Lancaster business celebrates special anniversary

A Lancaster estate agency is delighted to be marking a special anniversary.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Feb 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 10:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

JDG property specialists have now been selling homes in Lancaster for a total of 35 years, steered by managing director John Gallagher.

“Happy anniversary to us!” says a post on the firm's Facebook page

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For 35 years, we have been selling your homes in Lancaster and we've just worked out that that’s over 9000 homes sold across Lancaster and Morecambe and over 18,000 families helped.

Most Popular
JDG Estate Agents celebrate 35 years doing business in Lancaster. Picture: JDGJDG Estate Agents celebrate 35 years doing business in Lancaster. Picture: JDG
JDG Estate Agents celebrate 35 years doing business in Lancaster. Picture: JDG

“We've also helped thousands of landlords and tenants over the years!”

Market Street based JDG was officially ranked as the UK's Best Estate Agent in the UK for the second year running at the 2023 Estate Agents Masters awards.

Related topics:LancasterFacebookMorecambe