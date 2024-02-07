Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

JDG property specialists have now been selling homes in Lancaster for a total of 35 years, steered by managing director John Gallagher.

“Happy anniversary to us!” says a post on the firm's Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For 35 years, we have been selling your homes in Lancaster and we've just worked out that that’s over 9000 homes sold across Lancaster and Morecambe and over 18,000 families helped.

JDG Estate Agents celebrate 35 years doing business in Lancaster. Picture: JDG

“We've also helped thousands of landlords and tenants over the years!”