Lancaster business celebrates special anniversary
JDG property specialists have now been selling homes in Lancaster for a total of 35 years, steered by managing director John Gallagher.
“Happy anniversary to us!” says a post on the firm's Facebook page
“For 35 years, we have been selling your homes in Lancaster and we've just worked out that that’s over 9000 homes sold across Lancaster and Morecambe and over 18,000 families helped.
“We've also helped thousands of landlords and tenants over the years!”
Market Street based JDG was officially ranked as the UK's Best Estate Agent in the UK for the second year running at the 2023 Estate Agents Masters awards.