Established in 1993, The Carpetman of King Street is 30 years old this year which, as the owners rightfully point out, is pretty amazing when you take into account the difficulties presented by the Covid pandemic and the knock-on effect of forced shop closures.

In the beginning, Daryl and Olly set up on a stall on Fleetwood Market before taking on the Town Hall Garage in 1993 and later that year, the current premises at 63 King Street.

The shop is run by Daryl and Lindsay Butcher specialising in carpets, vinyls, luxury vinyl tiles, Sisal, contract flooring, engineered woods and laminates.

Daryl and Lindsay Butcher at The Carpetman shop in Lancaster.

"The carpets that we offer are some of the best in the local area, and we’re sure that we have the perfect product for you,” said Lindsay.

"With wool and stain-resistant carpets on offer, there really is something for everyone with us.

“Choose laminate or LVT flooring for a stylish and durable design that looks great in lots of situations. Whether you’re looking to transform a hallway, living room, bathroom or kitchen, there are solutions for all properties when you choose laminate or Luxury Vinyl Tiles.”

The shop stocks hundreds of rolls of carpets and vinyls, and a huge range of samples so customers are spoiled for choice but, says Lindsay, there’s always friendly and helpful advice on hand to ensure that you make the right choice for your home.

The business offers a measuring service and a sample service to ensure you get the right choice for your living space. Fitters undertake all aspects of floor preparation and commercial work, and are highly skilled and knowledgeable.

They also undertake commercial and insurance work.

Lindsay added: “The Carpetman takes pride in offering good customer service, a free measuring service and after sales support.”

Contact The Carpetman on 01524 842885, email [email protected] or you can call into the showroom at 63 King Street, Lancaster LA1 3FL.