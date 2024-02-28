Lancaster bus driver and former Morecambe teacher thrilled to win top UK award
Alan Main was presented with the Customer Champion trophy at the first ever internal Excellence Awards for Stagecoach employees across the UK, held at the London Transport Museum.
Stagecoach’s 23,000-plus employees were invited to nominate their colleagues and more than 800 nominations were received.
Alan, a former teacher at Lancaster Road School in Morecambe, said he was ‘gobsmacked’ to win the award which recognised his ‘charitable and enthusiastic work’.
"Honestly I'm gobsmacked, I was humbled to be nominated, shocked to be shortlisted and to be chosen from the finalists out of an amazing bunch of drivers is so very unbelievable,” he said.
“Big thanks to my family, my colleagues and those who wished me all the best ahead of the occasion.”
Alan’s employers added: “As a Fleet Elite Driver – a recognition earned as part of a prestigious global performance measurement programme – Alan applies his exceptional skills and positive attitude to every interaction.
"Alongside this, in his spare time, Alan writes books of his travel experiences and donates thousands of pounds earned from their sale to his community.”