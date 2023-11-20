Lancaster boutique fashion shows raise over £900 for St John’s Hospice

Renes in Lancaster presented a cheque to St John’s Hospice for £940 raised by hosting two fashion shows.

The cheque represents a heartwarming level of support received from the local community at the two recent fashion shows held by Renes at their shop on Common Garden Street in Lancaster and the support received from a number of local businesses who generously donated an array of fabulous raffle prizes.

The most recent fashion show took place on Wednesday November 15 and was a sell out event.

It was a fantastic evening with fizz and canapes served on arrival and local talent Mark McKenna compered the evening in his wonderfully entertaining style.

Tiffany Moore of Renes presents Catherine Butterworth, director of income generation at St John's Hospice, with a cheque for £940.

Guests were treated to a catwalk full of fashion inspiration for all occasions, showcasing the numerous collections available at Renes.

The raffle was a huge success thanks to the generous prize donations from local businesses.

Tiffany Moore and Amanda Parkinson, co-owners of Renes said: “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you for the continued support and loyalty that is offered to Renes, which ultimately means we can support our local hospice.”

Two thirds of the funding needed to run St John’s Hospice is raised by the local community.