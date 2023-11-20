Lancaster boutique fashion shows raise over £900 for St John’s Hospice
The cheque represents a heartwarming level of support received from the local community at the two recent fashion shows held by Renes at their shop on Common Garden Street in Lancaster and the support received from a number of local businesses who generously donated an array of fabulous raffle prizes.
The most recent fashion show took place on Wednesday November 15 and was a sell out event.
It was a fantastic evening with fizz and canapes served on arrival and local talent Mark McKenna compered the evening in his wonderfully entertaining style.
Guests were treated to a catwalk full of fashion inspiration for all occasions, showcasing the numerous collections available at Renes.
The raffle was a huge success thanks to the generous prize donations from local businesses including:
Silver Tree Jewellery
Jo and Cass Lancaster
The Wagon and Horses
Annabels Skin and Beauty Specialist
Atkinsons Coffee Roasters
Quite Simply French
The Royal - Bolton le Sands
Your Health Store
The Borough
The Hanging Basket
Gregory Williams Butchers
Tiffany Moore and Amanda Parkinson, co-owners of Renes said: “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you for the continued support and loyalty that is offered to Renes, which ultimately means we can support our local hospice.”
Two thirds of the funding needed to run St John’s Hospice is raised by the local community.
Renes holds a number of events throughout the year to support this wonderful charity.