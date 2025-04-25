Lancaster benefit gig by singer Frank Turner raises £26k for Citizens Advice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than £26,000 was raised for Lancaster’s citizens advice service thanks to a charity gig by singer Frank Turner.

Frank paid a visit to Lancaster in March to perform a special one-off charity fundraising concert as part of the Music With The Mayor concert series at Lancaster Town Hall.

The event raised vital funds for Citizens Advice North Lancashire, with all proceeds going towards supporting the charity’s work in the community.

And it has now been revealed that the gig raised an incredible £26,445.78 for the charity through tickets, t-shirt sales and raffle tickets.

Frank Turner performing at Lancaster Town Hall in March 2025. Photo: Chris Dale and Michael Porter Photography

Citizens Advice provides confidential information and advice to people facing challenges with legal, debt, consumer, housing, and other issues.

Frank also featured on a podcast with his sister Joanna Young, who is chief executive of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, to chat about mental health.

A spokesman for the service said: “Massive thanks to everyone involved who helped make it possible: From The Fields, Blue Noise Event Production Ltd, Mayor of Lancaster and Lancaster City Council.

"Awesome support from Joe McCorriston and Amy Rae.

"Most of all, thank you to Frank Turner for giving up his time to play for us, and to our CEO and Frank's big sister Joanna Young for making it happen!

"The money you've raised will allow us to reach more people in the Lancaster and Morecambe distict who need our support through the cost of living crisis.”

Frank has previously shown his support for the city, including holding two fundraising gigs for Morecambe Bay Foodbank, where Joanna was a trustee.

He also dedicated one of his songs to the foodbank during his 2023 set at Kendal Calling.