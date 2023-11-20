Lancaster beer festival back in the city in 2024 after four year hiatus

Lancaster beer festival is back after a four year hiatus and will be running from March 7-9 2024 at Lancaster Town Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 festival will be under new management with the highly experienced The Beer Fest Co taking the reins.

Lancaster 160 Round Table proudly ran the festival for 31 years and are thrilled to confirm that they will still be involved in the next Lancaster Beer Festival, working as charity partners raising money to donate to local charities and good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring five sessions spread across three days, and over a hundred cask beers, ciders, lagers, craft beers, gins and more, the beer festival’s aim is to champion local breweries and their latest ales alongside a cherry-picked selection of beers from across the UK.

Lancaster Beer Festival 2020 organisers.

A spokesman for The Beer Fest Co said: “We strive to bring you the very best of the British beer scene, and hopefully something you've yet to try!

"There's a huge array of every type of cask ale under the sun.

"You'll find traditional ales alongside fruity pales, luxurious stouts and porters alongside the weird and wonderful; there's something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So no matter whether it's your first time at the festival or you're a seasoned pro - you won't be disappointed.

“What helps makes this festival really special is the huge variety of drinks on offer in such a historic setting - situated in the Ashton Hall located in Lancaster Town Hall, opposite the magistrates court.

"It's the perfect venue to sit back with a beer in hand and soak up the atmosphere.”