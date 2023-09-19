Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tipple Cocktails is nestled at the heart of King Street’s thriving independent business hub.

Like many of Lancaster’s other independent hospitality businesses, it’s had its fair share of bumps in the road over the past few years.

But it’s ridden the waves and is proud to be a popular Lancaster venue as it celebrates being six years-old this month

The bar has had its share of successes including manager Ben Scott winning Lancaster BID’s Bartender of the Year in 2021, and the recent opening of sister venue, Runner Duck Wine Room – Lancaster’s first dedicated wine bar in many years located in a former café next door.

Tipple is kicking off its sixth year with a new autumn/winter cocktail menu that celebrates the creativity of the staff and cocktails as an art form, drawing on the seasons for inspiration.

Part of Tipple’s mission statement has always been to offer quality cocktails for affordable prices. A range of cocktails will be available for only £7, such as Toffee Apple Crumble.

For adventurous cocktail fans, there are treats like the spicy Firecracker and boozy drinks such as the uniquely named Golden Retriever.

Training is key to Tipple’s ongoing mission to offer quality, good value cocktails that guests will love. Alongside the unique cocktail menu, the team are all trained in a wide range of more than 50 classic cocktails from Porn Star Martinis to Negronis and everything in between.

Alongside its wide range of card and board games, Tipple has just brought back table tennis in the downstairs snug, which is free to play. The venue recently transitioned back to bar service to make the most of the vibrant atmosphere and so guests can see their amazing cocktails being created.

The venue continues to offer cocktail masterclasses in Lancaster which are a great activity for groups including hen dos, work events, birthdays and much more.

There is also a great space in Tipple for groups of up to 20 people to book for private events.