Lancaster bar reflects on 'challenging journey' as it celebrates its first birthday

By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 09:56 BST
A Lancaster bar – renowned for its smashing burgers – is celebrating its first anniversary.

It has been a challenging but rewarding journey since All Hopes No Promises opened in Market Street a year ago.

Its story began with Smashed Preston, a burger restaurant in Preston, and its sister bar, All Hopes No Promises, known for its exceptional cocktails. Both establishments quickly became beloved local spots thanks to their unique offerings and commitment to quality.

But the expansion journey into Lancaster started quite unexpectedly as Alistair Smith explains.

All Hopes No Promises in Market Street, Lancaster, is celebrating its first birthday.
All Hopes No Promises in Market Street, Lancaster, is celebrating its first birthday.

"While shopping in Lancaster, we stumbled upon a shop for rent,” he said. “The location had potential and we decided to take a chance.

"With this new opportunity, we aimed to expand our concept by blending All Hopes No Promises into a unique venue. Our vision was to create a place that not only served our signature cocktails but also offered delicious burgers and featured a cool gaming basement for entertainment.”

The plans hit a snag however when the bank denied them a loan due to inflation concerns.

Undeterred, they devised a creative solution with the launch of a pop-up bar called the Winter Wonder Bar. This seasonal venture was a hit, attracting many customers and generating the necessary funds to open All Hopes No Promises in Lancaster.

"The success of the Winter Wonder Bar was a testament to our team’s hard work and the community's support,” said Alistair.

“One of our proudest achievements over the past year is being ranked Number 1 on Tripadvisor. This accolade reflects our unwavering dedication to customer service.

"We thrive on our ability to put customers first, consistently going above and beyond to ensure every visit is memorable. From the moment guests walk through our doors, we strive to create an exceptional experience that keeps them coming back.”

Today, All Hopes No Promises continues to flourish and the Winter Wonder Bar will be revived over Christmas, bringing festive cheer.

Alistair added: “As we celebrate our first anniversary, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the customers who have supported us.

"Your patronage has made this journey possible and we are excited about what the future holds. Here’s to many more years of great food, fantastic drinks and unforgettable experiences at All Hopes No Promises.”

