Lancaster bar launches year-long series of themed wine tasting events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated wine bar in Lancaster is looking to build on the success of its wine tasting events in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Runner Duck Wine Room behind the popular wine tastings have been working hard to plan out a full year of events, with new and exciting themes each month, and more one-off

tastings themed around familiar key dates in the calendar.

Aiming to strike a balance between fun, informative, and friendly, Runner Duck’s wine tastings are designed with all calibre of wine lover in mind, even those who have never attended a tasting

Runner Duck Wine Room in Lancaster is running a year-long series of themed wine tasting events.

before, or think they know nothing about wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 sees the return of staples such as the seasonal tastings, and some popular themes from previous years, like Celebrity Wine, Natural Wine, and the much-loved Christmas tastings.

New themes have also been added to the rotation, including Women Winemakers, which falls on International Women’s Day, aiming to shine a line on female-run wineries, and tastings with all wine

sourced from independent wine shops in Lancaster and the surrounding areas.

Runner Duck Wine Room in Lancaster is running a year-long series of themed wine tasting events.

Runner Duck’s general manager, Kat Stoney, said: ‘We love running our tastings. They attract such a friendly, diverse crowd and we have gotten to know so many of our customers on a more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

personal level through hosting these events that they almost don’t feel like work.

"We learn so much from researching and sourcing wines, and we are keen to pass that knowledge on in a way that is approachable and fun.”

The bar kicked off its 2025 tastings with a bang, hosting three sold out events in January, providing a welcome boost to trade in what is typically a quiet month for the hospitality industry.

The team used the first weeks of the new year to strengthen their private wine tasting offering, with new themes available for groups of between six and 24 people who are looking for a more

personal tasting experience at a time that suits them.

Tickets for Runner Duck’s tastings can be purchased over the bar, or through the venue’s website at https://runnerducklancaster.co.uk/

The team look forward to welcoming even more wine lovers in 2025.