Lancaster bar goes from strength to strength after just seven months in business

In September 2022, Runner Duck Wine Room became the newest independent business to open on King Street. The venue was built on the ethos that good wine should be accessible, affordable and enjoyed by everyone in a laid back environment.

Today, after an overwhelmingly warm reception from Lancaster’s wine lovers, Runner Duck continues to go from strength to strength and having found their feet, the Runner Duck team are now beginning to broaden the bar’s offering.

Last month saw the launch of Runner Duck’s monthly wine tastings. The ticketed events, which take place on the last Thursday of each month, have been specifically designed for people who are keen to learn the basics of wine tasting in a fun, interactive way.

Runner Duck Wine Room in King Street, Lancaster.

All wine tastings are designed, hosted and run by the Runner Duck team who aim to create a friendly, warm environment in which guests feel comfortable sharing their honest opinions on the wine.

The first event was a huge success and those interested in attending future wine tastings can purchase tickets through Runner Duck’s website.

The team are also working hard to source new and interesting wines from all over the world and have been busy building relationships with new suppliers and sourcing wines that are currently not readily available in Lancaster’s bars and restaurants.

Runner Duck’s most recent wine list aims to showcase more wines from lesser-known wine-producing regions including Greece, Uruguay, and Macedonia, It also includes an improved selection of natural wine, giving both customers who are curious and those who are well accustomed to natural wine more choice when drinking out in Lancaster.

An entire page of the new menu has been dedicated to celebrating and recognising other well-established wine businesses in the city. The Lancaster Selection features wines recommended and supplied by Lancaster Wine Company and Chapel Street Wines.