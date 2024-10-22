Lancaster bar gets set to spice up Halloween with fancy dress street parade for all the family

A new Lancaster bar is going all out to celebrate a traditional Mexican holiday with a fancy dress parade through the streets.

The traditional Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – will be marked with the family event starting outside Los Banditos in Church Street at 6pm on Friday November 1.

Expect plenty of skulls and flamboyant costumes as the city marks this special day which is all about people gathering to pay respects, and to remember friends and family who have died.

The occasion is widely observed in Mexico, where it largely developed, and is also celebrated in other places, especially by people of Mexican heritage.

The traditional Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – will be marked with a family event starting outside Los Banditos in Church Street, Lancaster.

Los Banditos is also hosting two other Halloween events. There will be a fancy dress party on Thursday October 31 and a Horror Party on Saturday November 2, both starting from 6pm and with live music.

All the events are child friendly.

