Lancaster band to play gig in Morecambe to celebrate release of third album
The band, who have previously received support from BBC 6 Music's Marc Riley, will be playing tracks from the new record, which is a poignant mix of indie-rock, alt-country and pop, released on Sheffield indie label Bingo Records.
Bassist Tom Mellors said: “The Stone Jetty Cafe is a truly special venue in a breathtaking setting and with these songs being so heavily inspired by the coastline and the work of Morecambe-based artists like Ingrid Christie, we felt it would be the perfect place to celebrate the new record.”
Support comes from Blackpool singer-songwriter Betty Kendrick.
There will be a cash only bar on the night. Doors at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available online from wegottickets at £8 / £5 concessions.
Visit https://wegottickets.com/event/660515 to buy tickets.