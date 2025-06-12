Lancaster band to play gig in Morecambe to celebrate release of third album

Dog Daisies from left: Ste Hudson (guitar, keys, vocals), Tom Mellors (bass) , Ben Bibby (drums) and Katy Thomas (guitar, keys, vocals).

Lancastrian cinematic indie-pop band Dog Daisies are celebrating the recent release of their third album 'Reclaim' with a gig at the Stone Jetty Cafe, Morecambe on June 21.

The band, who have previously received support from BBC 6 Music's Marc Riley, will be playing tracks from the new record, which is a poignant mix of indie-rock, alt-country and pop, released on Sheffield indie label Bingo Records.

Bassist Tom Mellors said: “The Stone Jetty Cafe is a truly special venue in a breathtaking setting and with these songs being so heavily inspired by the coastline and the work of Morecambe-based artists like Ingrid Christie, we felt it would be the perfect place to celebrate the new record.”

Support comes from Blackpool singer-songwriter Betty Kendrick.

There will be a cash only bar on the night. Doors at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online from wegottickets at £8 / £5 concessions.

Visit https://wegottickets.com/event/660515 to buy tickets.

Reclaim is available to buy on CD and digital download from Bandcamp or to stream from most streaming platforms.