Lancaster baby shop to close its doors after 20 years trading

A popular Lancaster baby shop will be closing its doors at the end of March.

Simply Baby on North Road in Lancaster will be offering amazing discounts off ex display and full boxed stock, and to support the start of their sale, the shop will be open until 7pm on

Thursday, March 6.

Owner Julie Shaw said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers past and present over the last 20 years as the Simply Baby team have loved serving you, and we can

100% reassure our customers that all current orders will be fulfilled, and any outstanding customer service issues will be dealt with.

"It is all about timing, and it hasn’t been an easy decision. Whilst we have always been competitive on price and worked alongside the internet, sadly, online shopping continues to become more and

more of an aggressive giant, demanding heavier discounts and squeezing margins further.

"However, at a time when action is needed to support the High Street, we are faced with a double whammy!

"With the last government budget involving increases to minimum wage, business rates and lowering the national insurance thresh hold from April, this further hits small businesses on their bottom line.

“Retirement was always on the cards at some point over the next few years, however, sadly, I have taken the commercial decision to bring this date forward, allowing me to maintain complete control over my decision.

“It goes without saying that our many business awards that have been achieved over the years is down to the hard work and dedication from the Simply Baby team members both past and present, and I would like to thank them all.

"Whilst Simply Baby is retiring, I myself am not, and will be looking forward to my next venture.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of the City’s independent retail community and I wish each and every one of them continued success in the future, and more importantly I will always continue to shop local and ‘Love Lancaster’ and continue to encourage others to do the same!”