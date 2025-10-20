'I don't want to wake up at 75 and wonder where the last 10 years have gone'.

This thought, on her 65th birthday, galvanised Lancaster author Rosie Ross into action.

And now Rosie has put pen to paper and released her new book, Rosie's Back Home! Positive Ageing for a Restless Spirit, about her experience.

Though Rosie is now in her 70s, she says the book is for people of any age seeking a new way forward in life.

"The book charts, with openness and honesty, the thought processes and events which led me to a new kind of happiness,” she said.

“Rosie's Back Home! offers a new perspective on positive ageing, and could give readers new hope.”

The book charts the author's life-changing decision to examine her situation with painful honesty, reduce her 'encumbrances' and do something new.

With humour and a conversational style, Rosie withholds no secrets. She gives a full and frank description of the feelings, thoughts and actions that led her to a happier and more peaceful state of mind.

"Encouraging discussion and disagreement, this book is not a 'how to do it' manual – rather, an invitation to readers to clarify their own direction,” she said.

“Rosie's Back Home! is my account of my self-planned, psychological experiment through which I found freedom, excitement and exposure to the possibility of fundamental change. While my experiment involved travel, the principles can apply in any context.”

One Amazon reader said: “What an inspirational woman Rosie is! Her book is very well written, amusing and emotionally uplifting as well as being beautifully honest.

"Overall a real tonic and a great read for anyone but particularly for anyone who might start to feel they are stagnating.”

Rosie’s career has embraced both education and psychotherapy. She is a keen and eclectic musician, and loves walking and cycling.

Rosie's Back Home! Positive Ageing for a Restless Spirit is published by Rowanvale. It is available by order from booksellers, and from Amazon as a paperback or e-book.

You can find out more on Facebook – Rosie Ross on Positive Ageing – where Rosie sings some songs about her experience.