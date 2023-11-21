Lancaster authors hold book signing at WHSmith this weekend
Frank English will be at WHSmith Lancaster from 10am dedicating, signing and selling his children’s books for youngsters from 7 to 97.
Added to his 21 books so far published he will have two further books he has written with children/young people to launch.
He also has 10 titles for adults.
Yllka Sinani Thompson will be signing her book ‘Unbroken Soul – An Albanian girl’s escape from from terror to freedom’ from 10am.
Her book tells the story of how she fled civil war in Albania 24 years ago with her children and built a new life in Lancaster.
Yllka said: “My powerful memoir is an intensely inspiring true story of a young Albanian woman (me) who, despite the fear of living under a communist regime, manages to escape her trapped life of terror to a new life of freedom.”