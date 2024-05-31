Lancaster author book signing at WHSmith this weekend
Lancaster author Frank English will be book signing at WHSmith in Lancaster on Saturday, June 1 from 10am.
His 32 titles, written and published from 2010, contain exciting and gripping books for adults and fantasy adventure books written with children.
His historical trilogy is proving to be very popular - 'Hidden Secrets / Secrets Revealed / No More Secrets' - and has been classed by many avid readers as 'unputdownable'.
It is set in late Victorian Times in Yorkshire's North Riding.