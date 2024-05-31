Author Frank English will be holding a book signing this weekend at WHSmith in Lancaster.

Lancaster author Frank English will be book signing at WHSmith in Lancaster on Saturday, June 1 from 10am.

His 32 titles, written and published from 2010, contain exciting and gripping books for adults and fantasy adventure books written with children.

His historical trilogy is proving to be very popular - 'Hidden Secrets / Secrets Revealed / No More Secrets' - and has been classed by many avid readers as 'unputdownable'.

