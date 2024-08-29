Lancaster athlete representing Great Britain at Special Olympics cycling championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster athlete has been selected to represent the nation in the 2024 UEC European Road Cycling Championships in Belgium.

Special Olympics Great Britain athlete James Huntington is a member of Special Olympics Greater Manchester club, and is one of four cyclists who will travel to the province of Limburg, in Belgium.

Here, he will represent Team Special Olympics GB at the event, which brings together some of the leading cyclists from across Europe.

Within this, around 50 Special Olympics athletes from 12 European national programmes will compete on Sunday September 15.

James participating at the Special Olympics GB National Cycling Championships in Wyke, Bradford. Photo by Ken Hanrahan-Smith at Katz Wizkas Photography.

Joining James and the other three athletes, is their volunteer cycling coaches from last year’s Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, including Head Coach Tim Curtis of Summat Creative in Bradford, Michelle Guite of Special Olympics Sheffield and Andy Samanjoul of Special Olympics Yorkshire & Humberside region.

Tim Curtis said: “To participate in the same competition, and on the same course, as many of the world’s top cyclists is a fantastic opportunity for our athletes. It’s a further demonstration of how inclusive cycling is as a sport and we’re very grateful to our European Governing body, in the UEC, for the invitation to compete.

“All four athletes achieved personal bests in their races in Berlin, so this opportunity will be a great indication of their progress and we’re very excited for all four of them.”

James cycles every Saturday with Salt Ayre Cog Set Cycling Club at the Salt Ayre Cycling Track between Lancaster and Morecambe.

He won two silver medals last year at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and he will be cycling in the 15K road race in Belgium.

Soon after James returns from Belgium, he will be joined by more than 50 other cyclists from across England, Scotland and Wales to compete in the Special Olympics National Cycling Competition at Wyke Sports Village, near to Bradford, Yorkshire.

Here a programme of 21 races will be spread across two days for the biggest cycling event in the Special Olympics GB calendar on September 21 and 22.

To support the fundraising for the four Special Olympics GB athletes participating in 2024 UEC European Road Cycling Championships, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/timothy-curtis-1723839983453?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Ftimothy-curtis-1723839983453&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share