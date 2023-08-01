Lancaster arts centre launches give and take days to reduce waste in the community

The first Lancaster Give and Take Day runs at The Gregson Community & Arts Centre in Moor Gate on August 12 from 10am-1pm with more to follow over coming months.

Instead of throwing unwanted items away, people from across Lancaster are invited to take them to The Gregson, either in advance at the Centre’s collection point or on the day. The items will then be offered to anyone who would like them for free or for a donation to The Gregson.

“As the saying goes,’one person’s waste is another person’s treasure’ and we’re hoping that this initiative will help reduce waste in our community,” said Gregson chief executive officer, Charles Tyrer.

Gregson volunteer, Emma Bainbridge with a rug which has been donated to the Lancaster Give and Take Day on August 12.

Lancaster Give and Take Days will be led by volunteers in the Main Hall of The Gregson and are funded by Food Futures Closing Loops – Pots of Possibility Fund thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund.

Among items already donated are kitchenware, rugs, sewing boxes and clothes.

Future Give and Take Days will run on October 21, January 27 and April 13 and could become a permanent fixture in the re-imagined Gregson which continues to develop since the charity took over running the building directly.

They are part of The Gregson's aim to be more environmentally conscious.

Recently, a permanent Plant Swap has been launched in the Centre’s Yarden which has seen a concrete area transformed into a bright and colourful community space by volunteers using donated plants and upcycled objects.

Both the Give and Take Days and Plant Swap will help to begin conversations with the community in Lancaster about what more could be done locally to address the climate crisis.

The Gregson’s business plan already makes a commitment to reducing the Centre’s carbon footprint and an environmental action plan is in the pipeline now the charity is becoming more established.

Activities at The Gregson support the health of the wider environment. One of its sub groups is the environmental and ecology project, The Friends of Miss Whalley’s Field, and the Centre is a food collection point for The Plot run by Food Futures. This new project at The Gregson supports the longer term ambitions of the charity.

As a community owned, community led charity, The Gregson also wants to consult with the community about further environmentally conscious activities which could be delivered there in future.