Lancaster arts centre celebrates 2nd birthday with free event
An Open Studios free event on Saturday September 13 will allow visitors to find about and sign up for a creative course, meet the resident artists, take a tour of their beautiful Georgian building and perhaps buy a piece of original art.
The King Street-based independent arts centre will also be joining other historic buildings across the country who are opening their doors to the public as part of the National Heritage Open Days.
Since opening its doors in 2023, Assembly Arts has continued to offer a range of art courses including ceramics, silk screening, photography, life-drawing and glass. With courses available for both beginners and more experienced creatives alike, there is something for everyone. Having the option of buying a gift card makes its friendly and informal classes an ideal gift.
Many of the classes take place in a large dedicated teaching space whilst Assembly Arts ground floor gallery hosts exhibitions throughout the year. Assembly Arts is also home to 10 resident artists who each have their own individual space in the historic first floor dance hall.
In addition to a professional kiln and ceramics resources, on site facilities include both a fully equipped black and white darkroom, and screen printing equipment. Externally, Assembly Arts has a secret courtyard which is used as both an occasional teaching space and for social events.
Bookings are now being taken for Assembly Arts autumn programme of classes including art glass, ceramics, darkroom photography and life drawing.
A highlight of the Open Studios at Assembly Arts will be the building tours throughout the day. Dating from 1759, the Assembly Rooms is abundant with history and character, having originally provided an important venue for concerts and balls which raised money to support the adjoining alms houses. Designed and built by the Gillow family, the building retains all of its important features including a musicians gallery in the main hall.
The Open Studios event also provides an ideal opportunity to see the latest gallery exhibition.